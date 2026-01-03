Zuby Ejiofor Leads St. John’s to Victory Over Georgetown

QUEENS, N.Y. – St. John's senior forward Zuby Ejiofor was honored by the BIG EAST Conference this week, marking his third recognition of the season. The league announced his inclusion on the Weekly Honor Roll on Monday following an impressive performance against Harvard.

In the non-conference finale on December 29, Ejiofor contributed significantly to the Johnnies’ 85-59 win over Harvard at Carnesecca Arena, scoring 14 points and grabbing nine rebounds. He also added four assists and two steals, showcasing a dominant presence on the court as St. John’s secured its 19th consecutive home victory.

Throughout the current season, Ejiofor has been a key player, averaging 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.5 blocks per game. His defensive skills have been particularly noteworthy, ranking fourth in the BIG EAST in rebounds and 14th nationally in blocks. Earlier this year, he made headlines by recording 20 blocks over a three-game span.

St. John’s will face Georgetown on New Year’s Eve, where Ejiofor looks to continue his strong performance. In a previous matchup with Georgetown, he scored 25 points, leading his team to a 95-83 victory and halting a 10-year losing streak on the holiday.

Ejiofor’s performance against Georgetown showcased his ability to lead by example, as he expressed gratitude to his teammates for their trust in him. Coach Rick Pitino emphasized the importance of getting Ejiofor the ball to maximize offensive opportunities.

The Johnnies, now 9-4 and 2-0 in conference play, are looking to build momentum heading into the new year. Their next challenge will be crucial as they aim for a strong showing in the Big East and a potential NCAA Tournament berth.