Zverev Advances After Hard-Fought Victory at National Bank Open

TORONTO, Canada — World No. 3 Alexander Zverev battled through a tough match to secure his place in the Round of 16 at the National Bank Open on Thursday night. After losing the first set, Zverev came back to defeat Matteo Arnaldi of Italy with a score of 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2, marking his 500th career match victory.

The 28-year-old German, who previously won this tournament in 2017, is the first ATP Tour player born in 1990 or later to achieve this milestone in match wins. “I think I started playing better from the baseline,” Zverev said after the match. “The longer the match went on, I started to find my rhythm a bit.”

Zverev, who is the top seed in this event with other top-ranked players like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz opting out, will face the No. 14 seed, Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina, next on Saturday at an unannounced time. Cerundolo advanced by defeating Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-4.

The National Bank Open, held at Centre Court in Sobeys Stadium, brings together top competitors looking to make an impact before the US Open. Earlier in the tournament, Zverev had shown signs of struggle after a disappointing Wimbledon exit but appears to be regaining his form.

In other results, American Alex Michelsen caused an upset by defeating third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti, while fifth-seeded Holger Rune secured his place in the next round. Players such as Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper, who were expected to compete, have withdrawn from the tournament.

With another victory, Zverev continues his push in a competitive field, and his improved performance suggests he is on track to reclaim his top form. “I was comfortable and happy about the level,” he commented post-match. The match against Cerundolo promises to be a thrilling contest as Zverev seeks to further his title hopes.