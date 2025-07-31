Sports
Zverev Claims Victory in Toronto After Month-Long Hiatus
TORONTO, Canada — Alexander Zverev made a successful return to competitive tennis on Tuesday, defeating Adam Walton 7-6(6), 6-4 at the National Bank Open. This match marks Zverev’s first since a first-round exit at Wimbledon just a month ago.
In a tense opening set, Zverev faced challenges, trailing 4-1 at one point. The set included an impressive 52-shot rally which he highlighted as a pivotal moment in the match. “It was a very important moment, very important point for me,” Zverev said, acknowledging the difficult start. “I was lucky to get through in the first set and finishing it off in two.”
Having spent several weeks addressing mental fatigue, Zverev sought guidance at Rafael Nadal‘s academy in Mallorca. He is looking to regain his top form after a disappointing performance at Wimbledon. “I keep kind of finding myself back in it in a way,” Zverev said regarding his recent struggles.
The victory brought Zverev closer to a career milestone of 500 ATP tour-level wins, being just one win shy at 499. He now prepares to face Matteo Arnaldi, the 32nd seed, in the next round, who advanced after defeating Tristan Schoolkate in a three-set match.
In other matches, third-seed Lorenzo Musetti cruised past Australian qualifier James Duckworth 7-5, 6-1, while fifth-seed Holger Rune took down Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 7-6(6), 6-3. All seeded players received first-round byes, allowing them to enter the competition directly in the second round.
Despite the absence of top players Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz due to injury and fatigue, the tournament continues to showcase high-level tennis. The conditions were hot and sunny as Zverev and his competitors fought for progression in the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 event.
