Zverev and Medvedev Advance to ATP 500 Semifinals in Halle

Halle, Germany — The 2025 Terra Wortmann Open continues on Saturday with key semifinal matches scheduled at the OWL Arena. Players Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev are back in action looking to secure their place in the finals.

The tournament has drawn significant attention this year, with previous champion Zverev aiming for another title. He faces a tough opponent who has reached the semifinals through impressive play. Medvedev, known for his powerful serve and strategic gameplay, also looks to advance past his rival in what promises to be an exciting showdown.

The semifinals are set to begin at 12:30 p.m., with the first match seeing Zverev compete against a qualifier from Portugal and Austria. Following that, Medvedev will take to the court against his opponent from Kazakhstan.

Fans eagerly await the action as the start time approaches, hoping to witness thrilling tennis moments.