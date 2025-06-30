Zverev Prepares for Wimbledon After Strong Grass-Court Performance

LONDON, UK — Alexander Zverev is gearing up for his ninth appearance at Wimbledon and will compete against Arthur Rinderknech in the first round. The German tennis star has recently participated in two grass-court events, reaching the final in Stuttgart and the semi-finals in Halle.

Despite having a career win percentage of 67% on grass, Zverev has not yet reached the final at Wimbledon, with his best result a fourth-round finish achieved three times. In a press conference ahead of the championship, he expressed his confidence in his preparations: “I had a pretty good preparation from I played the final, played the semi-final…”

Ranked as the world number three, Zverev acknowledged the challenges of the tournament but emphasized his improved form recently. “I feel like my form has been coming back the last few weeks,” he stated, adding that he is optimistic about his chances this year.

Last year, Zverev reached the fourth round without losing a set until he faced a tough opponent who defeated him in a five-set thriller. With a favorable draw this time, Zverev aims to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

In light of recent discussions regarding player welfare, Zverev highlighted the grueling nature of the tour, saying, “We don’t have an off-season. I don’t think we have time to mentally rest.” Despite these challenges, he expressed no complaints about his career, noting, “I love being a tennis player. I feel like I’m living that dream.”

This year, the All England Lawn Tennis Club has increased the total prize money for the Championships to £53.5 million, with the singles champions each set to earn £3 million. “We’re all making kind of a good amount of money,” Zverev added, appreciating the rewards of his chosen profession.

As he prepares to take the court at Wimbledon, Zverev remains focused on his goals and aspirations in this prestigious tournament.