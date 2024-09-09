Sports
Bailey Smith Requests Trade from Western Bulldogs
Western Bulldogs star Bailey Smith has officially requested a trade following the conclusion of the 2024 AFL season. The decision comes after a year filled with speculation regarding the midfielder’s future with the club.
At just 23 years old, Smith has shown immense talent and capability on the field. Unfortunately, he was sidelined for the entire 2024 season due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, which he sustained during pre-season training.
The Bulldogs released a statement confirming Smith’s trade request, noting that he has yet to identify a preferred club for his potential transfer. However, he has been linked to several teams, including Geelong and Hawthorn, throughout the season.
In their statement, the Bulldogs emphasized their commitment to fairly compensating the club for Smith’s departure, should a trade occur. Smith, a former No.7 overall selection in the 2018 national draft, has played 103 games for the Bulldogs and is known for his strong on-field presence.
As the trade period approaches, other clubs are expected to show interest in the talented midfielder. His previous versatility on the field has raised questions about his preferred playing position, as Smith has expressed the desire to play as a frontline midfielder.
