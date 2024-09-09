New Zealand and Afghanistan Set to Face Off in Historic Test Match

The one-off Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand is set to take place at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, marking a significant moment in cricket history. This match will be Afghanistan’s tenth Test since gaining full member status in 2017, and it is their first encounter in the Test arena against New Zealand.

Both teams have arrived in Greater Noida amid persistent rain and challenging ground conditions. Weather forecasts indicate ongoing rain, raising concerns about the potential for a full match. New Zealand, returning to Test cricket after a six-month hiatus, aims to gain momentum ahead of a long series of Tests in the subcontinent.

New Zealand captain Tim Southee expressed the team’s eagerness to engage in six consecutive Tests in Asia, acknowledging the unfamiliar conditions. With Afghanistan missing key players like Rashid Khan due to medical advice, their captain Hashmatullah Shahidi emphasized the opportunity for other talented players to step up and showcase their skills.

Man of the hour is Ajaz Patel, who was instrumental in a previous Test series in India, having taken ten wickets in a match. As the pitch is expected to support spin, Patel’s performance will be crucial for New Zealand. The bowling combination and selection of players will be pivotal for both teams as they navigate the wet conditions that have impacted their training sessions.

Afghanistan will be aiming to break a three-match losing streak in Tests, while New Zealand will be looking to begin their subcontinental tour on a positive note. The outcome of this historic match will hold significance for both teams as they contend with the challenges posed by rain and potentially spin-friendly conditions.