Sports
New Zealand U-20 Women’s World Cup Coach Leaves Due to Health Issues
New Zealand Football has confirmed that head coach Leon Birnie has departed from the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia owing to health reasons.
Assistant coach Maia Vink will now take on the responsibilities of head coach for the remainder of the tournament. The New Zealand team is scheduled to compete against Ghana in their final Group E match on Monday, September 9, 2024, New Zealand Time.
This tournament marks the fourth FIFA event where Birnie has served as head coach for a women’s age group team. His most notable achievement includes leading the team during the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2018, where they achieved a third-place finish, marking Aotearoa New Zealand’s best-ever result in a FIFA tournament.
The upcoming game is set to be held at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium in Cali at 11 am New Zealand Time.
Recent Posts
- Springboks Triumph Over All Blacks in the Freedom Cup
- Jomo Sono Advocates for the Protection of Young Talent Relebohile Mofokeng
- The Weeknd Teases New Album at Exclusive São Paulo Concert
- Canadian Athletes Shine at the Paralympic Games in Paris
- Vancouver Whitecaps Aim for Playoff Success Amidst Competitive Season
- Perth Zoo Offers Free Entry for West Australian Families
- Knights Face Dolphins in Crucial Season Finale
- USC Football Aims for Continued Success Against Utah State
- Iowa State Claims Victory in Thrilling Cy-Hawk Showdown
- Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Game Day Information
- General Asim Munir Acknowledges Pakistani Army’s Role in Kargil War
- URM Extends Partnership with Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
- Super Typhoon Yagi Strikes Vietnam After Devastating Philippines and China
- Edmonton Elks Defeat Calgary Stampeders in Labour Day Rematch
- Mitch Robinson Faces Entry Trouble at Brisbane Lions Dressing Rooms
- England Secures 2-0 Victory Against Republic of Ireland in Nations League
- Sooners Scheduled to Face Houston in First Big 12 Opponent Since Joining SEC
- Reese’s Remarkable Rookie Season Ends Due to Injury
- Malappuram FC Triumphs in Inaugural Match of Super League Kerala
- LSU Football Team Prepares for Home Opener Against Nicholls State