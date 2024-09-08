UFC Vegas 97 Highlights: Natalia Silva Impresses, Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady Main Event

The UFC hosted UFC Vegas 97 at the Apex in Las Vegas on September 7, showcasing a thrilling card of fights. The main event featured former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns, who faced the rapidly rising Sean Brady. In the co-main event, former UFC women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade battled Natalia Silva, an undefeated contender in the women’s flyweight division.

Gilbert Burns, with a record of 22 wins and 7 losses, entered the fight ranked No. 6 in the welterweight division. He was looking to end a two-fight losing streak, having most recently been knocked out by Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 299 in March. In contrast, Sean Brady, holding a record of 16 wins and 1 loss, entered the Octagon ranked No. 8. Brady aimed to build momentum following a successful submission victory over Kelvin Gastelum.

The co-main event was a significant test for Natalia Silva, who impressively defeated veteran Jessica Andrade by unanimous decision after three rounds. Silva displayed her speed and technical skills throughout the fight, successfully countering Andrade’s pressure and finishing the bout with a well-rounded performance.

Other fight night highlights included Steve Garcia‘s TKO victory over Kyle Nelson, Cody Durden‘s submission win against Matt Schnell, and Yanal Ashmouz’s unanimous decision victory over Trevor Peek. Isaac Dulgarian also made headlines with his submission win against Brendon Marotte, while Gabriel Santos delivered an exciting performance to secure a unanimous decision over Yizha.

Jaqueline Amorim showcased her grappling skills with an early submission win over Vanessa Demopoulos, and Andre Petroski secured a dominant decision victory against Dylan Budka. Nathan Fletcher also performed well, earning a submission victory over Zygimantas Ramaska.