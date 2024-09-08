Connect with us

Auburn Tigers Fall to California Golden Bears in Close Contest

7 hours ago

AUBURN — The Auburn Tigers faced off against the California Golden Bears on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, suffering a 21-14 defeat despite a valiant effort.

Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne showcased his skills by passing for one touchdown and rushing for another. However, his performance was hindered by four interceptions, contributing significantly to Auburn’s struggles on the field. The team turned the ball over five times in total.

California’s quarterback Fernando Mendoza was a key player in the game, passing for 233 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game late in the fourth quarter due to a lower leg injury. His leadership was crucial in California securing their second consecutive victory of the season.

In addition, California’s running back Jaivian Rush added to the team’s scoring with a 32-yard touchdown run, while wide receiver Nyziah Hunter made impactful contributions with two touchdown receptions.

Looking ahead, Auburn will host New Mexico in their next game, while California prepares to take on San Diego State.

This game marked the continuation of a home-and-home series that began last season, when Auburn narrowly defeated California 14-10 in Berkeley.

