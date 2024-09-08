Sports
Eagles Host Duquesne in Season’s First Home Game
The Boston College Eagles are set to host the Duquesne Dukes in their first home game of the season. This matchup marks the beginning of the Bill O’Brien era for the Eagles, who aim to improve their record to 2-0 after a successful start to the season.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 3:30 PM ET at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Fans are encouraged to fill the stands and show their support as the team takes on the Dukes, who currently hold a record of 0-1.
Key news for the Eagles includes the anticipated return of offensive lineman Logan Taylor, who missed last week’s victory over Florida State. His participation today is expected to strengthen the offensive line. However, defensive back Cam Martinez will continue to be unavailable, prompting the coaching staff to seek valuable game experience for other defensive backs.
The game will be broadcast live on ACCNX, allowing fans to watch the action unfold from the comfort of their homes. Betting lines indicate a strong favor for Boston College, with a 35-point spread against Duquesne.
Recent Posts
- Springboks Triumph Over All Blacks in the Freedom Cup
- Jomo Sono Advocates for the Protection of Young Talent Relebohile Mofokeng
- The Weeknd Teases New Album at Exclusive São Paulo Concert
- Canadian Athletes Shine at the Paralympic Games in Paris
- Vancouver Whitecaps Aim for Playoff Success Amidst Competitive Season
- Perth Zoo Offers Free Entry for West Australian Families
- Knights Face Dolphins in Crucial Season Finale
- USC Football Aims for Continued Success Against Utah State
- Iowa State Claims Victory in Thrilling Cy-Hawk Showdown
- Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Game Day Information
- General Asim Munir Acknowledges Pakistani Army’s Role in Kargil War
- URM Extends Partnership with Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
- Super Typhoon Yagi Strikes Vietnam After Devastating Philippines and China
- Edmonton Elks Defeat Calgary Stampeders in Labour Day Rematch
- Mitch Robinson Faces Entry Trouble at Brisbane Lions Dressing Rooms
- England Secures 2-0 Victory Against Republic of Ireland in Nations League
- Sooners Scheduled to Face Houston in First Big 12 Opponent Since Joining SEC
- Reese’s Remarkable Rookie Season Ends Due to Injury
- Malappuram FC Triumphs in Inaugural Match of Super League Kerala
- LSU Football Team Prepares for Home Opener Against Nicholls State