Eagles Host Duquesne in Season’s First Home Game

The Boston College Eagles are set to host the Duquesne Dukes in their first home game of the season. This matchup marks the beginning of the Bill O’Brien era for the Eagles, who aim to improve their record to 2-0 after a successful start to the season.

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 3:30 PM ET at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Fans are encouraged to fill the stands and show their support as the team takes on the Dukes, who currently hold a record of 0-1.

Key news for the Eagles includes the anticipated return of offensive lineman Logan Taylor, who missed last week’s victory over Florida State. His participation today is expected to strengthen the offensive line. However, defensive back Cam Martinez will continue to be unavailable, prompting the coaching staff to seek valuable game experience for other defensive backs.

The game will be broadcast live on ACCNX, allowing fans to watch the action unfold from the comfort of their homes. Betting lines indicate a strong favor for Boston College, with a 35-point spread against Duquesne.