Sports
Cam Rising Suffers Hand Injury During Utah’s Victory Over Baylor
During the recent college football matchup, Cam Rising, the senior quarterback for the Utah Utes, exited the game against Baylor due to a hand injury. The incident occurred late in the second quarter of the Utes’ 23-12 victory on Saturday.
Rising sustained the injury after a collision with a Gatorade cooler on the Baylor sideline while being pushed out of bounds. Following the hit, he was seen favoring his right hand and later left the field for medical evaluation.
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham addressed the situation post-game, stating, “I’m told it’s not real serious. Can’t tell you the exact description. He may be back this week.” Whittingham did not provide a definitive update on Rising’s availability for the upcoming game.
Before his exit, Rising completed 8 of 14 passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns, contributing significantly to Utah’s 23-0 lead at the time. He was replaced at quarterback by true freshman Isaac Wilson, who struggled to find rhythm, completing 4 of 9 passes for 30 yards.
Whittingham expressed his confidence in Wilson should Rising’s injury prevent him from playing in the next game, stating, “If we need to make a change at quarterback next week, it’s Wilson’s job.” Following the injury, Rising was observed on the sidelines in street clothes with his right middle and ring fingers taped together.
Recent Posts
- Springboks Triumph Over All Blacks in the Freedom Cup
- Jomo Sono Advocates for the Protection of Young Talent Relebohile Mofokeng
- The Weeknd Teases New Album at Exclusive São Paulo Concert
- Canadian Athletes Shine at the Paralympic Games in Paris
- Vancouver Whitecaps Aim for Playoff Success Amidst Competitive Season
- Perth Zoo Offers Free Entry for West Australian Families
- Knights Face Dolphins in Crucial Season Finale
- USC Football Aims for Continued Success Against Utah State
- Iowa State Claims Victory in Thrilling Cy-Hawk Showdown
- Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Game Day Information
- General Asim Munir Acknowledges Pakistani Army’s Role in Kargil War
- URM Extends Partnership with Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
- Super Typhoon Yagi Strikes Vietnam After Devastating Philippines and China
- Edmonton Elks Defeat Calgary Stampeders in Labour Day Rematch
- Mitch Robinson Faces Entry Trouble at Brisbane Lions Dressing Rooms
- England Secures 2-0 Victory Against Republic of Ireland in Nations League
- Sooners Scheduled to Face Houston in First Big 12 Opponent Since Joining SEC
- Reese’s Remarkable Rookie Season Ends Due to Injury
- Malappuram FC Triumphs in Inaugural Match of Super League Kerala
- LSU Football Team Prepares for Home Opener Against Nicholls State