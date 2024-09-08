Connect with us

Sports

Cam Rising Suffers Hand Injury During Utah’s Victory Over Baylor

Published

7 hours ago

on

Times News Global Featured Image

During the recent college football matchup, Cam Rising, the senior quarterback for the Utah Utes, exited the game against Baylor due to a hand injury. The incident occurred late in the second quarter of the Utes’ 23-12 victory on Saturday.

Rising sustained the injury after a collision with a Gatorade cooler on the Baylor sideline while being pushed out of bounds. Following the hit, he was seen favoring his right hand and later left the field for medical evaluation.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham addressed the situation post-game, stating, “I’m told it’s not real serious. Can’t tell you the exact description. He may be back this week.” Whittingham did not provide a definitive update on Rising’s availability for the upcoming game.

Before his exit, Rising completed 8 of 14 passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns, contributing significantly to Utah’s 23-0 lead at the time. He was replaced at quarterback by true freshman Isaac Wilson, who struggled to find rhythm, completing 4 of 9 passes for 30 yards.

Whittingham expressed his confidence in Wilson should Rising’s injury prevent him from playing in the next game, stating, “If we need to make a change at quarterback next week, it’s Wilson’s job.” Following the injury, Rising was observed on the sidelines in street clothes with his right middle and ring fingers taped together.

Rachel Adams

Times News Global is a dynamic online news portal dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage across various domains including politics, business, entertainment, sports, security, features, opinions, environment, education, technology and global. affairs. Our commitment lies in sharing news that is based on factual accuracy, credibility, verifiability, authority and depth of research. We pride ourselves on being a distinctive media organization, guided by the principles enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Made up of a team of ordinary people driven by an unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, we publish news without bias or intimidation.