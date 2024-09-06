Sports
Governor Newsom Hosts Summit on Youth Football Safety in California
On September 5, 2024, Governor Gavin Newsom convened a summit focusing on youth football safety in Sacramento, California. This important event brought together experts, health professionals, parents, and players from various backgrounds including youth tackle football, flag football, and the NFL.
During the summit, participants shared their experiences and insights regarding youth football. Attendees included healthcare providers, football team administrators, youth football organizations, as well as current and former football athletes. The feedback collected during these discussions will guide the administration in reviewing existing laws and determining if additional safety protocols are necessary.
Governor Newsom emphasized the need to improve safety measures in youth tackle football while also promoting the growth of flag football in California. He expressed his belief that it is possible to enhance safety without imposing bans that would limit parental rights. The summit served as a platform for stakeholders to explore opportunities for making the game safer and more enjoyable for young athletes.
Dr. Mark Ghaly, the Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, acknowledged California’s leadership in athletics and highlighted the importance of balancing performance with the safety of young athletes. He emphasized the need for ongoing conversations regarding how to ensure the well-being of youth involved in football.
The summit comes as a follow-up to the California Youth Football Act, signed by Governor Newsom in August 2019. This legislation set minimum safety standards for youth tackle football leagues, including limitations on full-contact practices, mandatory safety training for coaches, and provisions to inform parents about health risks.
Governor Newsom has committed to collaborating with experts to evaluate existing laws and stay updated on the latest research concerning concussions and head injuries in youth football. This initiative aims to identify new practices and technologies that could further safeguard young players.
