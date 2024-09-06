Sports
NFL Season Kickoff Delayed Due to Inclement Weather in Kansas City
The NFL season officially commenced on September 6, 2024, with an eagerly awaited matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium. However, the game faced a delay due to inclement weather conditions.
As thunderstorms swept across the Kansas City area just an hour before kickoff, heavy rain and lightning prompted the NFL to clear fans from the stands. Players were instructed to return to their locker rooms as pre-game warmups were interrupted.
The Kansas City Chiefs announced that the players would return to the field at 8 p.m. Eastern Time to resume warming up, with kickoff rescheduled for approximately 8:40 p.m. Eastern Time. This information was communicated through the team’s official channels.
The weather forecast indicated that thunderstorms could continue throughout the evening, with an 80 percent chance of heavy thunderstorms expected by 11 p.m. Eastern Time. The NFL emphasized that as long as lightning is not detected in the vicinity, the game could proceed despite the rain.
Fans and teams alike were eager for the season opener, which features notable players such as Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Travis Kelce, along with exciting storylines from both teams. The Chiefs would be looking to defend their title and continue their impressive playoff streak, while the Ravens sought to establish momentum for the new season.
