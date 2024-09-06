Vanessa Low Achieves Third Paralympic Gold and Sets New World Record

Vanessa Low, an accomplished long jumper representing Australia, has achieved a remarkable milestone by winning her third consecutive gold medal at the Paralympics, held at the Stade de France in Paris. On her first jump, Low set a new world record with an impressive distance of 5.45 meters, surpassing her previous record of 5.33 meters.

In the competition, her closest opponent, Martina Carboni from Italy, secured the silver medal with a jump of 5.06 meters. This victory further establishes Low’s dominance in the sport, as she has represented both Germany and Australia in her athletic career.

Despite her success, Low expresses a desire to continue pushing her limits, setting her sights on reaching the six-meter mark. She stated, ‘I think this is my next big goal, six is possible, I want to break down barriers.’ Low also emphasized the progress made in the sport since her initial foray, where jumps were around 4.5 meters.

The long jumper recently returned to elite competition after giving birth to her son, Matteo, in June 2022. Low highlighted the significant role her family plays in her career, stating, ‘They’ve been such a major part of my journey.’ The emotional support from her husband and coach, Scott Reardon, has been invaluable in her transition back to competitive athletics.

On the day of her victory, Low was among three Australian athletes who secured gold medals. Timothy Hodge won in the men’s S9 200-meter individual medley, while Lauren Parker triumphed in the H1-4 cycling road race. Hodge, who lost his right foot during childhood, expressed gratitude for the support of his parents in finding his strengths in sports.

As Australia’s Paralympic team celebrates these achievements, wheelchair racer Ballard raised concerns regarding the competition’s organization. She voiced frustrations over the limited provisions for para-athletes, particularly in warm-up areas, calling for better design and consideration in future events, including the upcoming Brisbane 2032 Paralympic Games.