Sports
Vanessa Low Achieves Third Paralympic Gold and Sets New World Record
Vanessa Low, an accomplished long jumper representing Australia, has achieved a remarkable milestone by winning her third consecutive gold medal at the Paralympics, held at the Stade de France in Paris. On her first jump, Low set a new world record with an impressive distance of 5.45 meters, surpassing her previous record of 5.33 meters.
In the competition, her closest opponent, Martina Carboni from Italy, secured the silver medal with a jump of 5.06 meters. This victory further establishes Low’s dominance in the sport, as she has represented both Germany and Australia in her athletic career.
Despite her success, Low expresses a desire to continue pushing her limits, setting her sights on reaching the six-meter mark. She stated, ‘I think this is my next big goal, six is possible, I want to break down barriers.’ Low also emphasized the progress made in the sport since her initial foray, where jumps were around 4.5 meters.
The long jumper recently returned to elite competition after giving birth to her son, Matteo, in June 2022. Low highlighted the significant role her family plays in her career, stating, ‘They’ve been such a major part of my journey.’ The emotional support from her husband and coach, Scott Reardon, has been invaluable in her transition back to competitive athletics.
On the day of her victory, Low was among three Australian athletes who secured gold medals. Timothy Hodge won in the men’s S9 200-meter individual medley, while Lauren Parker triumphed in the H1-4 cycling road race. Hodge, who lost his right foot during childhood, expressed gratitude for the support of his parents in finding his strengths in sports.
As Australia’s Paralympic team celebrates these achievements, wheelchair racer Ballard raised concerns regarding the competition’s organization. She voiced frustrations over the limited provisions for para-athletes, particularly in warm-up areas, calling for better design and consideration in future events, including the upcoming Brisbane 2032 Paralympic Games.
Recent Posts
- Arindam Sil Suspended by Directors Association Following Harassment Allegations
- Oklahoma State Comes From Behind to Defeat Arkansas in Double Overtime
- Sooners Overcome Injuries to Secure Narrow Victory against Houston
- Oasis Fans Disappointed Over Invite-Only Ticket Ballot
- Aryna Sabalenka Claims First U.S. Open Championship
- Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson Capture U.S. Open Men’s Doubles Title
- Springboks Triumph Over All Blacks in the Freedom Cup
- Jomo Sono Advocates for the Protection of Young Talent Relebohile Mofokeng
- The Weeknd Teases New Album at Exclusive São Paulo Concert
- Canadian Athletes Shine at the Paralympic Games in Paris
- Vancouver Whitecaps Aim for Playoff Success Amidst Competitive Season
- Perth Zoo Offers Free Entry for West Australian Families
- Knights Face Dolphins in Crucial Season Finale
- USC Football Aims for Continued Success Against Utah State
- Iowa State Claims Victory in Thrilling Cy-Hawk Showdown
- Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Game Day Information
- General Asim Munir Acknowledges Pakistani Army’s Role in Kargil War
- URM Extends Partnership with Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
- Super Typhoon Yagi Strikes Vietnam After Devastating Philippines and China
- Edmonton Elks Defeat Calgary Stampeders in Labour Day Rematch