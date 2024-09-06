Sports
Jack Ginnivan’s Night Out Before Elimination Final Raises Eyebrows
Hawthorn young star Jack Ginnivan has found himself in the spotlight following his night out at the pub prior to Friday night’s elimination final against the Western Bulldogs.
Reports indicate that Ginnivan spent the evening at the London Tavern in Richmond, returning home by 9 PM. It has been suggested that Hawthorn’s head coach, Sam Mitchell, was aware of Ginnivan’s plans ahead of time.
This incident follows last year’s controversial decision by Ginnivan to attend the Moonee Valley races on the eve of Collingwood‘s Grand Final, which drew criticism from various quarters.
Fox Footy pundit Sam Edmund remarked on Twitter regarding Ginnivan’s habitual unique preparations, noting that the player continues to follow a routine consistent with his previous choices.
During a discussion on Fox Footy, former Hawthorn player Jason Dunstall expressed that while he does not see a major issue with Ginnivan’s actions, it is important for the player to remain composed and perform well. He stated, “I guess people prepare for games in different ways. I think you’re taking risks, but it’s a very different game and the younger generation are different people.”
Kangaroos legend David King acknowledged that, while the decision might appear questionable given Ginnivan’s last year’s experience, having a dinner and leaving early may not present any significant issues.
Additionally, Saints great Leigh Montagna noted he would not have chosen to do the same but emphasized that embracing diverse preparation styles for younger players is important.
