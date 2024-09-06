Mark Andrews Defends Lamar Jackson Against Criticism Ahead of NFL Season

Ahead of the upcoming NFL season, Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has voiced his support for quarterback Lamar Jackson, addressing the ongoing criticism aimed at him.

In an interview with GQ, Andrews described the criticism directed towards Jackson as “unfair slander.” He remarked on the continuous nature of such comments and emphasized that Jackson has had to confront this negativity throughout his life without any substantial basis.

Jackson, who has gained significant recognition since his entry into the league, has faced skepticism regarding his abilities, especially early in his career when some suggested that he was more suited for the running back position due to his speed and exceptional running skills.

In response to early criticisms, Jackson showcased his talents by recording five passing touchdowns in a dominant victory over the Miami Dolphins during the 2019 season opener, cleverly remarking afterward, “Not bad for a running back.” This marked the beginning of a series of impressive performances, reinforcing his role as a quarterback.

Since then, Jackson has consistently proven his critics wrong, culminating in winning the MVP award in both the 2019 and previous season. During these years, he amassed notable statistics, including over 3,000 passing yards and significant rushing totals.

Despite his individual accolades, Jackson remains focused on achieving team success, particularly in pursuit of a Super Bowl championship. Last season, the Ravens were unable to progress to the championship game, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

The Ravens will begin their new season by facing the Chiefs, marking the start of their quest for the elusive Super Bowl title.