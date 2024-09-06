Xavier Worthy Shines in NFL Debut with Kansas City Chiefs

In an exciting start to the 2024 NFL season, rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy made an impressive debut with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday evening against the Baltimore Ravens.

Worthy, who was selected by the Chiefs in the first round of the draft, showcased his remarkable speed during the opening offensive possession. On his very first touch as a professional player, he executed a reverse flip from quarterback and sprinted 21 yards into the end zone, securing a game-tying touchdown.

According to tracking data, Worthy reached a top speed of 18.45 miles per hour on his touchdown run. His electrifying performance drew accolades from fellow star wideout Tyreek Hill, further underscoring the impact of Worthy’s debut.

The Chiefs made a significant move in the 2024 draft, trading with the Buffalo Bills to acquire Worthy, who is known for his exceptional speed. Worthy had already made waves in college by running the 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds, a record that surpassed the previous mark of 4.22 seconds set by John Ross in 2017.

During his collegiate career with the Texas Longhorns, Worthy amassed 197 receptions for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns over the course of 39 games. His standout performance last season included career highs in receptions with 75 and receiving yards totaling 1,014. Additionally, he was a formidable punt returner, averaging 14.1 yards across 40 returns.

Worthy stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds, hailing from Fresno, California. His first game with the Chiefs marks a promising start to what fans hope will be a successful NFL career.