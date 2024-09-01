Gracie Abrams Announces 2025 Tour in Australia and New Zealand

GRAMMY®-nominated singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams is set to embark on The Secret of Us Tour, which will include performances in major arenas across Australia and New Zealand in April and May 2025.

The tour is being presented by Frontier Touring and marks a significant return for Abrams following her recent successes. This tour will feature performances in five cities in Australia as well as her debut headline arena show in Auckland, New Zealand.

With over seven billion global streams to her credit, Abrams is quickly establishing herself as a prominent figure in the international music scene. Her tour follows a recently sold-out 23-date run in North America, celebrating her album The Secret of Us, which was released in June.

The Secret of Us debuted impressively, reaching #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart and #2 in New Zealand. It includes the Platinum hit single ‘Close To You’, marking Abrams’ debut appearance on the Billboard Hot 100. The album also features the track ‘us’, a collaboration with Taylor Swift.

Gracie Abrams will be joining Taylor Swift as the opening act for select dates of Swift’s Eras Tour in Canada and the USA this October. The upcoming tour is expected to replicate the excitement seen during Abrams’ debut shows in Australia earlier this year.

Due to anticipated high demand for tickets, fans are encouraged to act quickly when tickets go on sale on Friday, 6 September. Pre-sale tickets will be available to Frontier members starting on Thursday, 5 September, and American Express members starting on Tuesday, 3 September.

The planned tour dates include Spark Arena in Auckland on 29 April, Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on 2 May, Brisbane Entertainment Centre on 6 May, Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 9 May, Adelaide Entertainment Centre on 13 May, and RAC Arena in Perth on 16 May.

Fans are advised to purchase tickets only through authorized ticket sellers to avoid any potential issues.