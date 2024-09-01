Gavin and Stacey Returns for Final Christmas Special

Rob Brydon has revealed that the script for the upcoming finale of the beloved BBC comedy, Gavin and Stacey, has left him emotional. The series initially aired from 2007 to 2010 and made a surprise return in 2019 with a Christmas special that ended on an unresolved cliff-hanger.

The co-creators of the show, James Corden and Ruth Jones, have confirmed that the series will return for one final episode this Christmas. Brydon, who portrays uncle Bryn, discussed the significant impact the final script had on him.

During an interview with Chris Evans at Laverstoke Park Farm, Brydon commented, ‘First of all, we knew it was going to happen, but we were told we had to keep it a secret. It’s a horrible feeling, because you don’t want to lie to somebody right in the face.’

He added that the cast was only able to view the final script a month ago, stating, ‘I read it. Oh, it’s so good. Do you know what? I was moved to tears, because it’s emotional.’

Corden mentioned that the final episode aims to conclude several storylines, although scheduling conflicts among the cast have posed challenges in production.

Moreover, the excitement surrounding the Christmas special continues to grow, especially after Nessa, played by Jones, famously proposed to Smithy, portrayed by Corden, in the last episode.

Jones expressed her satisfaction regarding the show’s enduring popularity while underscoring the significance of this upcoming finale.