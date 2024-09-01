Chidimma Adetshina Crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2024

Chidimma Adetshina, who represented Taraba State, has been crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2024. Her remarkable journey to this title reflects resilience and grace, especially following the incident involving her disqualification from the Miss South Africa pageant.

According to Africa Fact Zone, the announcement came in a video post on X, celebrating Adetshina’s victory. The post read, ‘Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina has emerged as Miss Universe Nigeria 2024.’ She is set to represent Nigeria on the global stage at the Miss Universe grand finale in Mexico this November.

During her acceptance speech, Adetshina emphasized that her victory signifies more than beauty; it is a call for unity among people. ‘This crown is not just for beauty; it’s a call for unity,’ she stated.

Prior to winning the Miss Universe Nigeria title, Adetshina withdrew from the Miss South Africa Beauty Pageant 2024 after facing criticism regarding her eligibility. Many South Africans questioned her citizenship due to her mixed heritage, being born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother.

Guy Murray-Bruce, the National Director of Miss Universe Nigeria, encouraged her to compete in the recent pageant, recognizing the challenges she faced after her withdrawal from South Africa’s competition.

Chidimma, a law student, expressed her desire to learn more about Nigerian culture, stating, ‘It’s been 20 years since I’ve been here, so I just wanna get to know more about Nigeria’s culture and where I really come from.’

The Miss Universe Nigeria camp officially began on August 24, with 24 contestants gathered at the Festival Hotel in Festac, Lagos. This pageant was initiated in 2023 as a spin-off from the renowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant, usually organized by Silverbird Communications.