Netherlands and USA Set for Gold Medal Showdown at Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

The stage is set for a highly anticipated gold medal match at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, featuring the Netherlands and the USA, both of whom secured victories in their semifinals.

The USA faced China in the first semifinal, delivering a thrilling performance. The match remained closely contested throughout, with China holding a narrow 4-point lead at halftime due to their strong defensive strategies.

In the second half, the USA displayed resilience, dominating the third quarter 17-10. With four minutes remaining in the game, the outcome remained uncertain. A crucial foul call late in the match presented China with an opportunity to regain the lead; however, it was USA’s Rose Hollermann who made a significant impact, finishing the game with 20 points. The final score of the match was 50-47, securing the USA a place in the gold medal match.

In the other semifinal, the Netherlands took on Canada in an exciting clash. Canada, returning to the semifinals since their gold medal win in 2000, began the game slowly, allowing the Netherlands to gain an early advantage with a 10-point lead.

Despite their slow start, Canada quickly rallied, cutting the deficit to just 4 points by the end of the first quarter, with the score at 16-12 in favor of the Netherlands. The game was fiercely competitive, witnessing eight lead changes throughout the match.

As the second half commenced, the Netherlands reestablished a 6-point lead, yet Canada continued to challenge, maintaining pressure on their opponents. Heading into the final quarter, the Netherlands held a narrow lead of 53-49.

In the closing moments of the match, the Netherlands showcased remarkable composure, extending their lead to 10 points. Bo Kramer played a pivotal role in this surge, contributing prominently with just 40 seconds left in the match. The Netherlands secured a 75-65 victory, thereby advancing to the gold medal match for the second consecutive time.

The Netherlands and USA will meet in the final on Sunday, September 8, at 13:45, promising to deliver an intense showdown as they compete for the gold medal in women’s wheelchair basketball at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.