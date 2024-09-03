Ezra Frech Wins Gold at Paralympic Games Paris 2024

PARIS (Sept. 2, 2024) – Ezra Frech has made history by winning the gold medal in the Men’s Track 100m T63 event at the Paralympic Games Paris 2024. Frech recorded a personal best time of 12.06 seconds during the final round.

Expressing his surprise at the achievement, Frech stated, “I’m quite shocked. I’m still taking it in right now. I was definitely not expecting to go out there and win. I knew I could, but my focus has been on the high jump tomorrow. I was treating this as a warm-up for high jump, just to get the blood flowing and have a good race, before returning for high jump.”

This marks Frech’s first medal in his Paralympic career, following his debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games. The 19-year-old, who is a freshman at the University of Southern California, aimed to secure a medal for Team USA at these Games.

Frech previously set the world record for the T63 high jump while qualifying for the Paris Games and finished fourth in this event that took place on Sunday. He also won honors in previous competitions, including the high jump and long jump, and earned a silver medal at the World Para Athletics Championships in the previous year.

In light of his accomplishments, Frech emphasizes the need for continued commitment and dedication in his training. He remarked, “These experiences and the lessons learned from them are pivotal in adjusting my approach and enhancing my performance in future competitions.”