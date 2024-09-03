Local Family Embarks on Epic Baseball Road Trip

As summer comes to an end and children return to their studies, one local family reflects on a memorable road trip that spanned across 14 states. This journey covered over 7,000 kilometers and included visits to seven Major League Baseball parks, along with the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

The trip originated from a dream to visit Fenway Park in Boston, eventually expanding as the family pondered how many other ballparks they could explore along the way.

Dave Van Deynze, a prominent figure in the local sports scene, embarked on this extensive journey with his wife, Terra, and their son, Alex. A seasoned coach in both baseball and hockey, Van Deynze has long been involved in the sports community of Portage.

Starting in Minneapolis, the family traveled to Chicago to see the Cubs play. They then journeyed to Philadelphia, attended a couple of games in New York, and concluded their baseball tour in Boston, including a stop in Pittsburgh on their route home.

One significant highlight for Van Deynze was their visit to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. He remarked, ‘That was a real highlight for me. A little bit of seeing that history that goes along with baseball. It was a lot of fun and we didn’t know what to expect when we got there. It was great.’

Even though Cooperstown is a small town, it made a substantial impression on Van Deynze due to its rich baseball heritage. Of all the ballparks they visited, Fenway Park and Wrigley Field were particularly memorable for him.

He added, ‘To me, walking into a facility that’s over a hundred years old, that’s the real ticket for me. Those were the most enjoyable for sure.’

Planning the trip required careful consideration of team schedules and travel distances. Nevertheless, the family embraced the adventure, relishing the spontaneity of their ballpark explorations.

Van Deynze shared, ‘It all worked out pretty well because there’s lots of options along the way. We actually didn’t even buy our tickets in advance, so each game was a surprise. And we really tried to take in the pre-game atmosphere around the parks as well.’

This road trip was more than just a series of baseball games; it was an opportunity for the family to forge lasting memories together. Van Deynze remarked, ‘As the kids get older and become adults, it’s a little tougher to convince them to come on a summer road trip, but with all the baseball, it wasn’t too hard to convince Alex to come on this one.’