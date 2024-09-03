Leon Draisaitl Signs Historic Contract Extension with Edmonton Oilers

EDMONTON — Star forward Leon Draisaitl has signed an eight-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, valued at $112 million. This substantial contract comes with an average annual value of $14 million, making it the highest in NHL history.

The 28-year-old player is stepping into the final season of his previous contract, which was an eight-year deal worth $68 million, initially signed in August 2017. With this new extension, Draisaitl has expressed his desire to remain with the Oilers, a team he has been with for ten seasons since being selected third overall in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Draisaitl stated, “I take great pride in being an Oiler and always obviously wear my heart on my sleeve. I love nothing more than wearing that jersey and representing our city and our great fans.” He emphasized his excitement for the opportunity to continue his career in Edmonton.

This contract follows a successful postseason for the Oilers, where they advanced to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final but fell short against the Florida Panthers. Draisaitl, reflecting on the experience, mentioned the sense of pride in their journey while acknowledging their ultimate goal of being recognized as champions.

The Oilers’ general manager, Stan Bowman, highlighted Draisaitl’s significance to the team, stating, “Players like Leon are special. There’s not many people in the world that can play hockey like he does. He has been and will continue to be a huge part of our team.”

Draisaitl has consistently proven himself as an elite player, finishing last season with 106 points and ranking third in the playoffs with 31 points. His contributions have been vital in helping the Oilers qualify for the playoffs for five consecutive seasons.