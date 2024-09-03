Three Fleetwood Town Players Called Up for International Duty

Three members of Charlie Adam‘s squad, Mackenzie Hunt, Elliot Bonds, and Carl Johnston, have received international call-ups as the first international break of the season approaches.

Mackenzie Hunt has received his first call-up to Paulo Bento’s United Arab Emirates team, which is set to play a World Cup Qualification match against Qatar at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Thursday night. The UAE team enters this match on a strong note, remaining unbeaten in four games, including a notable victory against Nepal, which ended 4-0. Following this, Hunt’s team will host Iran, a favored competitor in the group, on Tuesday, September 10.

Elliot Bonds has been called up by Guyana’s Head Coach, Jamaal Shabazz. Bonds aims to make his first international appearance as Guyana hosts Suriname on Thursday night in the Concacaf Nations League at 21:00 BST. Subsequently, he will travel to Martinique for an away match on Monday evening.

Bonds has previously represented Guyana 11 times, having made his debut in a 2-1 loss against French Guiana.

Additionally, Carl Johnston has been selected for the Northern Ireland under-21 squad by Head Coach Tommy Wright. Johnston will participate in a friendly match against Ben Futcher’s England at Ballymena Showgrounds on Friday night, followed by another match against Ukraine in a European Qualifier on Tuesday.

Johnston has accumulated 25 caps across various Northern Irish teams since he made his first appearance for the under-15s in 2017.