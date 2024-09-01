Chicago Fire Set to Face Inter Miami CF at Home

Chicago Fire FC will host Supporters’ Shield leaders Inter Miami CF at the lakefront this evening. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be available for viewing globally on MLS Season Pass. Local broadcasts will be on 890 WLS-AM for English listeners and WRTO 1200 AM for Spanish listeners.

The Chicago Fire enters this match following a compelling comeback against New York City FC, ending in a 2-2 draw. The goals were scored by Designated Player Hugo Cuypers and Homegrown midfielder Brian Gutiérrez, showcasing the team’s resilience and competitive spirit.

On the other hand, Inter Miami CF has recently achieved significant success, becoming the first team to qualify for the post-season. This accomplishment was marked by a 2-0 victory over FC Cincinnati last Saturday at Chase Stadium.