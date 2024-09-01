Australian Tennis Players Advance to US Open Fourth Round

Alex de Minaur has secured his spot in the fourth round of the US Open after defeating an injured Dan Evans in a compelling match held in New York. This victory marks a significant milestone for de Minaur, as he is now the first Australian male player to reach the fourth round in all four Grand Slam tournaments within the same calendar year since Lleyton Hewitt two decades ago.

De Minaur won the match with a final score of 6-4, 6-7(4-7), 6-0, 6-0. Despite trailing in previous match-ups against Evans, the Australian showcased exceptional skill by capitalizing on Evans’ physical limitations during the latter stages of the match, which allowed de Minaur to bring home the victory.

Following the match, de Minaur expressed admiration for Evans’ resilience and competitive spirit, acknowledging that Evans could have chosen to withdraw due to his injury. He remarked, “He’s the ultimate competitor,” displaying respect for his opponent’s determination to continue playing despite his discomfort.

In another exciting turn of events, Jordan Thompson has also advanced to the fourth round after defeating the 30th seed, Matteo Arnaldi. Thompson’s next challenge will be a clash against de Minaur, which promises to be an exciting all-Australian matchup.

The two players will face each other on Tuesday AEST for an opportunity to move forward into the quarter-finals. Thompson, who has been in excellent form this tournament, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming match and underscored the significance of Australian representation at this level of competition.

This year’s US Open has already seen a remarkable performance from the Australian contingent, with at least two players now confirmed in the men’s last 16, marking a notable achievement in Australian tennis history.