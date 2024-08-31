Top Seed Jannik Sinner Advances to Round of 16 at US Open

In a significant development at the US Open, men’s world No. 1 Jannik Sinner comfortably advanced to the second week of the tournament on Saturday, following the upset losses of both the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds.

Sinner delivered an impressive performance, defeating Australia’s Alex De Minaur with a score of 6-1, 6-4, 6-2. With this victory, he secured his place in the round of 16, where he is set to face either Canadian qualifier Gabriel Diallo or American Tommy Paul, the No. 14 seed.

During his post-match interview, Sinner expressed his determination to remain focused amid the unpredictable nature of the sport, stating, “Everything can happen in this sport. I try to stay on my side of the net and take it day by day. I’m very happy to still be here and hopefully I can play as many matches as possible.”

Sinner showcased a dominant performance at Arthur Ashe Stadium, quickly establishing a 5-0 lead in the first set before sealing it on serve. He broke serve early in the second set to take a 2-1 lead, and clinched the set with a powerful cross-court forehand winner.

Throughout the match, Sinner recorded a total of 15 aces and notably did not face a single break point. He finished the match with an impressive tally of 46 winners. In the first men’s match of the day, Italian player Lorenzo Sonego achieved a remarkable victory as well, winning his match against Andrey Rublev with a score of 6-3, 6-1, 6-2, marking his first entry into the fourth round of a major tournament.

Meanwhile, unseeded player Diego Schwartzman, who previously eliminated Carlos Alcaraz in the second round, triumphed over Denis Shapovalov with a score of 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.