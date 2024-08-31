Connect with us

Indian Archers Sheetal Devi and Sarita Kumari Exited from Paris 2024 Paralympics

2 days ago

Indian Para Archers Competition Paris 2024

In a recent turn of events at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, Indian archers Sheetal Devi and Sarita Kumari were eliminated from the women’s compound open archery event.

Sheetal Devi faced Chile’s Mariana Zuniga in the round of 16. Despite a strong start, where she showcased her skill by taking an early lead, Sheetal ultimately lost the match with a score of 137-138. The critical moment came in the final end when Sheetal scored 26 points against Zuniga’s 27, leading to her elimination by just one point.

On a parallel track, Sarita Kumari competed against the top seed Oznur Girdi Cure from Turkey in the quarterfinals. Sarita had previously secured victory against Italy‘s Eleonora Sarti in the round of 16 with a score of 141-135. However, in the quarterfinal match, she succumbed to Cure, scoring 140 points against her opponent’s 145.

Both archers have represented India with distinction, but their journeys in the individual events at these Paralympics have come to an end. Sheetal Devi had previously made headlines by nearly setting a world record in the qualification round, while Sarita Kumari was also seen as a strong medal contender after her performances in earlier competitions.

