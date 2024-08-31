Sports
Rubina Francis Wins Bronze Medal at Paris 2024 Paralympics
Rubina Francis has secured a bronze medal for India in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event at the Paris 2024 Paralympics held on Saturday.
This victory adds to India’s growing medal tally, which already included four medals from the previous day of competition.
In addition to Rubina’s achievement, Indian athletes Suhas Yathiraj and Sukant Kadam have both advanced to the men’s singles SL4 event, guaranteeing at least one more medal for the country.
The Indian contingent is also highlighting the performance of Sarita, who has entered the quarter-finals of the women’s individual compound open archery event.
Another prominent Indian archer, Sheetal Devi, is expected to compete in upcoming events as well.
