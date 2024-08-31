India Shines at the Paris 2024 Paralympics

As the Paris 2024 Paralympics unfolds, over 4,400 athletes are competing for medals across various events. The Games commenced on August 28, and the first medals have already been awarded.

The initial gold medal of the Games was claimed by Netherlands para cyclist Caroline Groot, who established a world and Paralympic record during the 500m time trial C4-5. Italian para swimmer Francesco Bocciardo also made headlines for setting a Paralympic record in the men’s 200m freestyle S5 event.

Host nation France celebrated its first gold medal courtesy of para swimmer Ugo Didier in the men’s 400m freestyle S9. Meanwhile, the United States secured its first medal, a silver, through para swimmer Elizabeth Marks in the women’s 50m freestyle S6, along with additional silver medals in the women’s 50m butterfly S6 and 200m individual medley SM6.

The Games will award medals in 549 events across 22 sports at 20 venues, including the aquatics center at La Defense and the athletics facilities at the Stade de France. The excitement continues to build as athletes like Tara Woodhall-Davis bring home medals for their nations.

On August 30, India marked a significant entry in the medal tally with two medals won by shooters Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal in the women’s 10m air rifle (SH1) event, bringing home gold and bronze, respectively. Preeti Pal also earned bronze in the Women’s 100m – T35 Final, while Manish Narwal added a silver medal in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final.

India has sent its largest delegation ever to the Paralympics, with 84 athletes competing in 12 sports, keen to surpass its medal tally from the Tokyo 2021 Paralympics. The country previously secured 19 medals in Tokyo with a smaller contingent of 54 athletes across nine sports.

Devendra Jhajharia, the president of the Paralympic Committee of India and a double Paralympic medalist, expressed optimism in a video message, emphasizing the team’s determination to create history at this tournament.

As of now, India ranks 10th in the medal tally with four medals, while China leads with 11, followed by Great Britain with 12 medals. Australia, France, and Italy round out the top five, reflecting a competitive atmosphere in the ongoing Games.