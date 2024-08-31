Sports
Virginia Tech Football To Open 2024 Season Against Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Virginia Tech football is set to kick off the 2024 campaign on the road against Vanderbilt.
The Hokies and Commodores will take their first regular season snaps in FirstBank Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31, at noon ET.
Fans can learn how to watch, listen, and follow the first game of the season as Coach prepares for his third year at the helm of the Hokies.
The game will be televised on ESPN with Roy Philpott providing play-by-play commentary, Sam Acho serving as the analyst, and Taylor Davis reporting from the sidelines.
In Blacksburg, the contest will be broadcasted on radio at 93.1 FM and 105.9 FM, with Bill Roth handling play-by-play duties, Mike Burnop offering color commentary, and Zach Mackey reporting from the field.
Fans can also stream the game online and through the ESPN mobile app to stay updated during the matchup.
Live audio coverage will be available, and participants can listen via the provided platforms or the associated apps.
Additionally, live statistics can be tracked through dedicated forums, which will include play-by-play updates along with detailed team and individual statistics.
Supporters are encouraged to engage with the Hokies on their social media platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, to stay connected with the team and its activities.
Moreover, fans have the opportunity to support Virginia Tech football during away games by making pledges throughout the season, contributing to the program based on its performance.
