Business
Danone Relocates YoPro Production to Romania
Danone has officially relocated a portion of its production for the YoPro drinkable high-protein yogurts to a manufacturing plant located in Bucharest, Romania.
The newly established production of YoPro drinks in Tetra Pak format will serve markets in central and eastern Europe, including Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Slovakia, as confirmed by the producer of Actimel.
In a statement to Just Drinks, Danone explained that this strategic move was implemented ‘as a matter of efficiency’.
It was noted that the remaining products within the YoPro range, which consist of protein yogurt pots and drinkable protein yogurts packaged in recyclable plastic bottles, will continue to be manufactured at Danone’s established facilities in Aldaya, Spain, and Bierun, Poland.
Danone’s factory in Bucharest stands as its sole production site in Romania, which is focused exclusively on dairy products. Currently, sixty percent of the factory’s production output is sold within Romania, while thirty percent is exported to an additional 14 European countries.
The Bucharest site employs around 150 individuals and boasts an average production capacity that ranges between 56,000 and 65,000 tonnes annually. The overall workforce for Danone in Romania includes about 400 individuals.
