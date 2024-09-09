Spotify Seeks Artist Feedback Through Online Survey

Spotify is reaching out to artists and their teams to gather feedback through an online survey via the Spotify For Artists platform. An email communication from Spotify reads, ‘We’d like to understand how you and your teams use Spotify, and identify opportunity to make the experience better for users like you.’

The survey includes typical questions regarding the participants’ roles, familiarity with the platform, and usage patterns. However, it also poses more meaningful inquiries, asking respondents to express their levels of agreement or disagreement with certain statements related to their experience.

Despite Spotify’s initiative to solicit this feedback, industry experts believe that even if the responses are predominantly negative, significant changes may not ensue. For instance, expectations for increased artist payments or enhanced inclusion of emerging artists in mainstream playlists might not be met.

Furthermore, it is unlikely that Spotify will disclose the results of this survey to the public. Bruce Houghton, a notable figure in the music industry, emphasizes the importance of such feedback mechanisms but remains skeptical regarding their potential impact.