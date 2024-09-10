Connect with us

Final Homestand of the Marlins Features Special Events and Fireworks Show

11 hours ago

Marlins Final Homestand Celebration

The Marlins are set to return home for the final homestand of the season, hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park from September 17 to September 22. This six-game series will feature special ticket packages, unique fan experiences, and an exciting post-game fireworks show.

The festivities will commence with a Japanese Heritage Celebration on Tuesday, which includes special ticket packages offering a commemorative Marlins hat. On Wednesday, the Marlins will honor Jesús Luzardo, the club’s 2024 Roberto Clemente Award nominee, with a pre-game ceremony.

As the series against the Dodgers concludes on Thursday, fans can take advantage of the 4 for $44 offer, allowing them to purchase four game tickets, four hot dogs, four soft drinks or waters, and four small popcorns for the affordable price of $44.

The celebration continues over the weekend, as the Marlins express gratitude to fans during their Fan Appreciation sale from Friday to Sunday. Unique ticket packages will be available, including various promotional giveaways from the season. Friday’s events will feature HEAT Night, where special ticket packages include an exclusive Marlins x Heat tank top.

In another effort to acknowledge fan support, gates will open two hours before Friday’s first pitch, allowing attendees to watch batting practice. Moreover, attendees can enjoy a spectacular post-game fireworks show on that night.

The weekend will conclude with a regular season finale on Sunday, where all attendees will receive a 2025 Magnet Schedule giveaway and the opportunity to run the bases post-game. Sunday will also celebrate Harry Potter Day, offering fans a limited-edition Harry Potter-branded Marlins jersey with a special ticket package purchase.

