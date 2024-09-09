Connect with us

Free VacSwim Classes Offered for School-Aged Children in Western Australia

12 hours ago

Parents and guardians will have the opportunity to enroll their school-aged children in free VacSwim classes during the summer break this year.

The initiative, which will cost the State Government $5.5 million, was announced by Education Minister Dr. Tony Buti, who emphasized the significance of learning to swim in Western Australia.

Dr. Buti stated, “We think it’s now time for us over this summer period to try and encourage more kids to learn to swim, so we are making vacation swimming free.”

