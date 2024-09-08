UGC NET 2024 Answer Key Released by NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key for the UGC NET 2024 examination. Candidates who appeared for this examination can download the answer key from the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

This answer key pertains to the examinations held between August 21 and August 23, 2024. In addition to accessing the website, candidates may also download the UGC NET answer key through a direct link provided by the agency.

Moreover, candidates have the opportunity to challenge the answer key from September 7 to September 9, 2024, until 11:50 PM. The deadline for payment of the application fee for raising objections is set for September 9, 2024.

To download the UGC NET answer key, candidates are required to visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. They should click on the link labeled ‘UGC NET Answer Key 2024’ and enter their application number along with their date of birth before clicking the submit button. The answer key can then be downloaded and saved for future reference.

It is important to note that a fee of ₹200 will be charged for each challenge made against the answer key, and this fee is non-refundable. The UGC NET 2024 examination was conducted in a computer-based format (CBT) from August 21 to September 4, 2024. Each question in the paper carried two marks, awarded for every correct answer, while no marks were deducted for incorrect answers or unanswered questions.

The UGC NET is held twice a year to determine eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions, and admission into PhD programs. The exam scheduled for June 18 had to be canceled due to allegations of paper leaks, prompting rescheduling to ensure academic integrity.