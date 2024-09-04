Luke McGregor’s New Adventure with His Mother on TV

Aussie television personality and comedian Luke McGregor is set to star in a new show alongside his mother.

Fans are naturally curious about the behind-the-scenes life of this quirky Tasmanian. Luke captured the spotlight in 2013 as a guest on ABC‘s Dirty Laundry Live, where his unique charm and humor won the hearts of audiences.

Since then, the 40-year-old comedian has taken the lead in his comedy endeavors, including his own show, Rosehaven. Over the years, he has built a reputation for his refreshing openness and authenticity, endearing him to fans even further.

Among his biggest supporters is his wife, Dr. Amy Thunig. Luke surprised fans by announcing his engagement during an appearance on The Project over the Christmas holiday.

Initially, Luke planned to propose to Amy after the holidays, but she unexpectedly proposed to him first. Luke recalled the moment, explaining that a Lego wedding chapel was the final gift in a 30-day countdown to Christmas, and upon opening the chapel, Amy proposed to him.

Amy, a dedicated professional, recently celebrated a series of personal achievements, including the publication of her memoir, completing her PhD, and being appointed as a research fellow at the Jumbunna Institute for Indigenous Education and Research at the University of Technology Sydney. Remarkably, she accomplished all of this while working full time and raising a family.

In an interview with ABC, Amy recounted her journey, highlighting the challenges of her background. She shared that coming from poverty fueled her ambition, stating, “When you come from poverty you can’t stop because if you stop there is no safety net.”

Luke and Amy tied the knot in a private Valentine’s Day ceremony in 2023, with Luke casually announcing their marriage on Instagram with a simple caption: “Hey, look at us.” The announcement was met with warm congratulations from friends and fans alike.