Tribute to Tim Bowden: Renowned ABC Broadcaster Passes Away at 87

Former ABC broadcaster and author Tim Bowden died on September 1, 2024, at the age of 87. Bowden was a prominent figure at the national broadcaster, where he contributed both to radio and television over several decades.

He was the first executive producer of the ABC’s flagship current affairs program, PM, and authored 18 books, including the acclaimed biography One Crowded Hour, which chronicled the life of Australian combat cameraman Neil Davis.

Bowden’s journey into journalism began as a teenager in the 1950s, when he would sneak into cinemas in Hobart to watch Cinesound newsreels, before television became widely available in Australian homes. He later expressed how this experience influenced his passion for journalism.

Tim Bowden was well-regarded by his colleagues at the ABC. Managing director David Anderson emphasized Bowden’s significant contributions to the organization and noted his sense of humor and generosity towards others in the field.

Before returning to Australia, Bowden worked in the UK as a producer and radio interviewer with the BBC‘s Pacific Service, after completing his Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Tasmania in 1960. His career at the ABC began soon after his return.

As a foreign correspondent, Bowden reported on major conflicts, including the tensions between Malaysia and Indonesia, and later served as a war correspondent during the Vietnam War.

His reporting expertise also led him to the United States, where he covered significant events such as the tumultuous 1968 Democratic Party Convention in Chicago. After returning to Australia, he transitioned between radio and television roles within the ABC for over thirty years.

Bowden hosted the TV program Backchat until 1994, when he was awarded the Order of Australia for his services to public broadcasting. His literary work further established his legacy, with One Crowded Hour being particularly influential among aspiring journalists.

In his later years, Bowden remained active, blogging and traveling throughout Australia as a ‘grey nomad’ in his 4WD vehicle.