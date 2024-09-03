Severe Weather Causes Widespread Damage and Power Outages in Victoria

Tens of thousands of residents in Victoria are facing ongoing challenges as they remain without power following severe weather conditions that swept through the region. The State Emergency Service (SES) has reported receiving over 8000 calls for assistance, with a significant portion related to fallen trees and building damage.

As of Tuesday afternoon, approximately 30,000 homes were still without electricity. AusNet reported that about 28,000 customers in the area were affected, estimating that some residents might not have their power restored until Wednesday evening.

The areas hit hardest include Gippsland, the Baw Baw Shire, South Gippsland, and parts of the Latrobe Valley, where more than 22,000 people are without power. Emergency crews, including 500 workers from AusNet, are actively engaged in restoring services while dealing with downed power lines and damaged infrastructure.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued warnings regarding potential severe weather conditions expected later in the week, with forecasts of strong winds and showers moving through from Thursday into Friday. Meteorologist Miriam Bradbury indicated that while some areas may experience damaging winds, the conditions are expected to be less severe than those experienced over the past weekend.

SES state duty officer Shane McBride noted the exhausting efforts of volunteers, with many working tirelessly over the past week. The agency has brought in additional support to help manage the increased workload, responding to more than 5100 calls since the onset of the turbulent weather.

As of now, several regions are still experiencing disruptions in power and transport services, underscoring the ongoing recovery efforts needed to address the aftermath of the severe weather in Victoria.