Fire Incident at Château Frontenac in Quebec

4 hours ago

Château Frontenac Fire Incident

Early on Tuesday morning, guests at the renowned Château Frontenac in Quebec City were evacuated when a fire broke out on the 14th floor of the historic hotel.

The incident began around 5:00 AM, according to Dany Thieman, a guest from the Laurentians, who reported hearing fire trucks arriving and the sound of sirens activated in the hotel rooms shortly thereafter.

The fire, originating from a technical room, prompted a significant response from the local fire department. Firefighters received the emergency call at approximately 4:50 AM and managed to bring the fire under control by around 6:00 AM. Bill Noonan, a spokesperson for the Quebec City Fire Service, stated that the damages were primarily caused by water, and importantly, there were no reported injuries among guests.

All hotel guests from the Fairmont chain were safely evacuated and congregated outside the establishment. One couple from Colorado shared their unfortunate experience, recounting that this incident marked their second trouble in Quebec, as their VIA Rail train had been canceled due to an earthquake the previous Sunday.

During the evacuation, guests were provided with coffee and pastries. Ms. Thieman humorously noted that she and her husband had planned to try the hotel’s breakfast on Tuesday morning, and they unexpectedly fulfilled that desire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, along with an assessment of the extent of the damages. Thankfully, the flames did not spread outside the technical room where they began.

Rachel Adams

