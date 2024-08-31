Texas Longhorns to Face Colorado State Rams in NCAA Showdown

The Texas Longhorns are set to host the Colorado State Rams today in a highly anticipated college football matchup. This game marks the Longhorns’ first season in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), where they aim to establish their dominance.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers is already making headlines as he leads the team into this new chapter. The game will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast live on ESPN.

For fans looking to watch the game without a cable subscription, several streaming options are available. Services like Sling TV, FuboTV, and Hulu + Live TV provide access to ESPN and a variety of other channels that air college football games.

Sling TV offers an Orange + Blue plan that is currently on promotion, allowing new users to enjoy a significant discount for the first month. FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial for sports enthusiasts eager to catch live games, including today’s matchup.

The Texas Longhorns are currently ranked 4 out of 134 teams, showcasing their competitive edge in the college football landscape, while the Colorado State Rams hold an unranked position as they seek to make their mark against a formidable opponent.

This matchup not only represents a clash of teams but also marks a significant moment in the Longhorns’ journey within the SEC. Fans are encouraged to tune in to witness what promises to be an thrilling game filled with excitement and athletic prowess.