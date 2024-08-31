Sports
Borussia Dortmund Held to Goalless Draw Against Werder Bremen
BREMEN, Germany – Borussia Dortmund faced a challenging match against Werder Bremen, resulting in a 0-0 draw in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The match saw Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck sent off in the second half after receiving a second yellow card.
Initially, the first half of the match was underwhelming, with both teams struggling to create clear scoring opportunities. However, Dortmund showed aggression after the break, with substitute Karim Adeyemi making an immediate impact. His long-range effort was saved by Bremen goalkeeper Michael Zetterer.
The turning point of the match came in the 73rd minute when Schlotterbeck fouled Bremen forward Justin Njinmah, resulting in his dismissal. With Dortmund reduced to ten men, Bremen’s solid defense held up against late pressure from the visitors.
Despite having 54% possession, Dortmund was unable to capitalize on their chances, managing only four shots on target throughout the game. Donyell Malen came close to scoring in injury time, but Zetterer was able to deny him, marking Dortmund’s first failure to score in Bremen since May 2011.
Dortmund continues their unbeaten start to the season under new head coach Nuri Sahin. They had previously won their season opener against Eintracht Frankfurt. The team will aim to reclaim their winning momentum in their upcoming match against Heidenheim on Friday.
