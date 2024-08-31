Sports
Misfits Boxing Show at Dublin’s 3Arena Features Celebrity Matches
The latest Misfits boxing event is set to take place at Dublin‘s 3Arena on Saturday night, August 31. This event promises an exciting lineup, showcasing a mix of celebrities, influencers, and social media personalities ready to compete in the boxing ring.
The main event features Premier League champion Danny Simpson going up against influencer Danny Aarons. In addition, for Irish fans, Dave Fogarty, known as Conor McGregor‘s photographer, will make his boxing debut. The presence of the famed MMA fighter may add an extra thrill to the evening.
The event is scheduled to commence at 7pm, with the main event expected to start around 10pm. It will be streamed live on DAZN, allowing fans to witness the action from home.
In pre-fight comments, Danny Simpson expressed his anticipation for the event, stating, “I think I’m going to learn a lot about myself… I don’t think anything can prepare you for walking to the ring in front of 13,000 people.” He acknowledged the blend of nerves and excitement that accompany such an experience.
On the other hand, Danny Aarons revealed his confidence in his power, mentioning, “Everyone I’ve sparred has said ‘this hurts’… I know I’ve got the power. He’s going to be seeing me in your dreams, your nightmares and everywhere.” Such remarks heighten the excitement around the forthcoming matchup.
Recent Posts
- Ellie Challis Claims Gold at Paralympic Games in Paris
- Wimbledon 2025 Public Ballot for Tickets Now Open
- Reflections on Back-to-School Day: A Grandparent’s Perspective
- Gurinder Singh Dhillon Appoints Jasdeep Singh Gill as Successor at Radha Soami Satsang Dera Beas
- Supreme Court Questions ‘Bulldozer Justice’ in Recent Demolitions
- Labor Day 2024: What to Know About Store Hours and Open Locations
- Subhash Chandra Accuses SEBI Chairperson of Corruption Amid Ongoing Investigations
- Price Comparison Reveals Significant Savings at FreshCo Over Loblaws
- Real Madrid Basketball Team Begins Pre-Season Training
- Legal Action Looms Over Former Kaizer Chiefs Player Reneilwe Letsholonyane
- Thulasimathi Murugesan Wins Silver Medal at Paris Paralympics
- Fuel Prices Set to Decrease in South Africa
- Strong Demand for Bazaar Style Retail IPO on Day 2 of Subscription
- Labor Day Observations for the Self-Employed
- Labor Day: The History and Significance of the September Holiday in the United States
- British National Accused of Plotting Against Nigerian Government
- NatWest Reduces Fixed-Rate Mortgages Amid Competitive Market
- Pregnant Woman Concerns After Consuming Recalled Oat Milk Potentially Contaminated with Listeria
- Heat Warning Issued for Calgary on Labour Day
- Crystal Palace Snatches Draw Against Chelsea in Thrilling London Derby