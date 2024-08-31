Connect with us

Sports

Misfits Boxing Show at Dublin’s 3Arena Features Celebrity Matches

Published

2 days ago

on

Misfits Boxing Event In Dublin

The latest Misfits boxing event is set to take place at Dublin‘s 3Arena on Saturday night, August 31. This event promises an exciting lineup, showcasing a mix of celebrities, influencers, and social media personalities ready to compete in the boxing ring.

The main event features Premier League champion Danny Simpson going up against influencer Danny Aarons. In addition, for Irish fans, Dave Fogarty, known as Conor McGregor‘s photographer, will make his boxing debut. The presence of the famed MMA fighter may add an extra thrill to the evening.

The event is scheduled to commence at 7pm, with the main event expected to start around 10pm. It will be streamed live on DAZN, allowing fans to witness the action from home.

In pre-fight comments, Danny Simpson expressed his anticipation for the event, stating, “I think I’m going to learn a lot about myself… I don’t think anything can prepare you for walking to the ring in front of 13,000 people.” He acknowledged the blend of nerves and excitement that accompany such an experience.

On the other hand, Danny Aarons revealed his confidence in his power, mentioning, “Everyone I’ve sparred has said ‘this hurts’… I know I’ve got the power. He’s going to be seeing me in your dreams, your nightmares and everywhere.” Such remarks heighten the excitement around the forthcoming matchup.

Rachel Adams

Times News Global is a dynamic online news portal dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage across various domains including politics, business, entertainment, sports, security, features, opinions, environment, education, technology and global. affairs. Our commitment lies in sharing news that is based on factual accuracy, credibility, verifiability, authority and depth of research. We pride ourselves on being a distinctive media organization, guided by the principles enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Made up of a team of ordinary people driven by an unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, we publish news without bias or intimidation.