Misfits Boxing Show at Dublin’s 3Arena Features Celebrity Matches

The latest Misfits boxing event is set to take place at Dublin‘s 3Arena on Saturday night, August 31. This event promises an exciting lineup, showcasing a mix of celebrities, influencers, and social media personalities ready to compete in the boxing ring.

The main event features Premier League champion Danny Simpson going up against influencer Danny Aarons. In addition, for Irish fans, Dave Fogarty, known as Conor McGregor‘s photographer, will make his boxing debut. The presence of the famed MMA fighter may add an extra thrill to the evening.

The event is scheduled to commence at 7pm, with the main event expected to start around 10pm. It will be streamed live on DAZN, allowing fans to witness the action from home.

In pre-fight comments, Danny Simpson expressed his anticipation for the event, stating, “I think I’m going to learn a lot about myself… I don’t think anything can prepare you for walking to the ring in front of 13,000 people.” He acknowledged the blend of nerves and excitement that accompany such an experience.

On the other hand, Danny Aarons revealed his confidence in his power, mentioning, “Everyone I’ve sparred has said ‘this hurts’… I know I’ve got the power. He’s going to be seeing me in your dreams, your nightmares and everywhere.” Such remarks heighten the excitement around the forthcoming matchup.