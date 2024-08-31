Springboks Prepare for Crucial Clash Against All Blacks

A highly anticipated match between South Africa and New Zealand is set to take place on Saturday at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg. This match marks the third round of the 2024 Rugby Championship, and it promises to be a pivotal encounter for both teams.

The Springboks, the current World Cup title-holders, are well positioned in the competition, having secured two bonus-point victories against Australia, accumulating 10 points. In contrast, New Zealand suffered a surprising home defeat to Argentina, placing them five points behind South Africa.

Veteran lock Eben Etzebeth is poised to come within two games of breaking the Springboks’ record of 127 appearances, currently held by former lock Victor Matfield. Meanwhile, Beauden Barrett will have the distinction of being New Zealand’s most-capped starter with 128 matches under his belt.

The historical rivalry between the two teams holds significant weight, especially at Ellis Park, where South Africa and New Zealand have each won four Tests since the professional era began in the mid-1990s. The last encounter at this venue resulted in a 35-23 victory for New Zealand.

Notably, replacement hooker Malcolm Marx leads the Springboks with 19 tries, primarily from driving mauls. Bongi Mbonambi, the starting hooker, has also contributed 14 Test tries, demonstrating the strength of South Africa’s forward pack.

The atmosphere surrounding the match is expected to be electric, with previous home fixtures in South Africa drawing crowds exceeding 155,000 spectators. The Johannesburg Test is a sell-out, with 62,000 tickets purchased within just half an hour.

This match will see a total of 13 players from the 2023 Rugby World Cup final appear in the matchday squads, highlighting the continuity between the teams and their desire for triumph. The Springboks narrowly defeated the All Blacks 12-11 in the final and now seek to solidify their dominance in this year’s Rugby Championship.