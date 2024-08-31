Clemson vs. Georgia: 2024 College Football Season Opener

The highly anticipated matchup between the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 14 ranked Clemson Tigers is set to kick off the 2024 college football season. The game will take place on Saturday, August 31, at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET) at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Georgia, led by Head Coach Kirby Smart, enters the game as the favorite, boasting a moneyline of -485 and a point spread of -12. In contrast, Clemson, under the leadership of Head Coach Dabo Swinney, looks to capitalize on its underdog status with a moneyline of +370 and a point spread of +12.

The matchup carries significant weight, as Clemson seeks to achieve victory against Georgia for the first time since 2013. Prior to the game, Clemson released its Week 1 depth chart, revealing its starting lineup and key player positions.

Clemson’s depth chart features Cade Klubnik as the starting quarterback, supported by Phil Mafah as the running back and Antonio Williams leading the wide receiver corps. The team is poised for an exciting opening week with a strong defensive lineup as well.