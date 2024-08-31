Parker Brailsford Joins Alabama as Starting Center

The importance of chemistry between a center and quarterback in football cannot be overstated, as a precise snap is crucial for the execution of offensive plays. This was significantly highlighted during last season’s Rose Bowl, where a low snap from former Alabama center Seth McLaughlin led to a critical play failure in the closing moments against Michigan.

With the departure of McLaughlin, Alabama has bolstered its offensive line for the 2024 season with the arrival of Parker Brailsford, a formidable center previously with Washington. Brailsford’s transition to Alabama marks a new chapter in his career, as he aims to replicate his success at Washington, where he earned recognition as one of the nation’s top centers.

Hailing from Mesa, Arizona, Brailsford served as the starting center for the majority of the 2023 season at Washington, contributing to an offensive line that was awarded the prestigious Joe Moore Award, an accolade that recognizes the best offensive line in the country. His individual performance also earned him a place on the All-Pac-12 Second Team.

Earlier this month, Brailsford’s talents were further acknowledged as he was named a first team preseason All-American, joining fellow Alabama player Graham Nicholson. He was one of four players who followed head coach Kalen DeBoer from Washington to Alabama during the offseason.

Brailsford committed to the Crimson Tide on January 20 after visiting Tuscaloosa the day before. He comes to Alabama with three years of eligibility remaining, having redshirted during his true freshman year in 2022 at Washington. Standing at 6 feet 2 inches tall, Brailsford is currently 20 years old and will celebrate his 21st birthday in October.

Despite the expectation of Brailsford’s move to Alabama, he was a highly sought-after player in the transfer portal, ranked as a four-star recruit and the 22nd overall player in the portal according to various sources. In addition, 247Sports rated him as the second-ranked inside offensive lineman available.

During his time at Washington, Brailsford started all 15 games last season, showcasing versatility by playing both center and right guard. Pro Football Focus recognized him for his outstanding performance, declaring him the second-most valuable center in the nation, with an impressive run-blocking grade of 80.7, second among all Power Five centers.