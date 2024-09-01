4.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Quebec

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake occurred in Quebec early on Sunday morning, September 1, 2024.

According to Natural Resources Canada, the earthquake struck at 5:43 a.m. The tremor was reportedly ‘lightly felt’ in several areas, including Drummondville, Trois-Rivières, and Montreal.

The epicenter of the quake was located 26 kilometers northwest of Drummondville, 35 kilometers from Trois-Rivières, and 91 kilometers from Montreal.

There have been no immediate reports of damage following the earthquake. The federal agency indicated that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 18 kilometers.

The U.S. Geological Survey‘s Earthquake Hazards Program identified the epicenter in the Pierreville region, which is situated within the Centre-du-Québec region of the province.