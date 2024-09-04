The Kid LAROI to Headline 2024 NRL Grand Final Entertainment

In a significant announcement for Australian sports fans, The Kid LAROI has been confirmed to headline the 2024 NRL and NRLW Telstra Premiership Grand Final Entertainment. This decision comes after a record-breaking season in which the club membership, attendances, and television viewership reached unprecedented levels.

The Kid LAROI, a proud Kamilaroi man and avid supporter of the South Sydney Rabbitohs, recently released the deluxe version of his hit album, THE FIRST TIME (DELUXE VERSION), featuring the new single, “GIRLS.” His rising star status continues to grow as he just completed a successful tour across North America.

Returning to Australia this November, The Kid LAROI will be accompanied by special guests Quavo and ONEFOUR for a major arena concert series. His breakthrough singles “Stay” and “Without You” have amassed over four billion streams on Spotify and have topped the music charts in several countries, including the United States.

Andrew Abdo, CEO of the National Rugby League, stated that The Kid LAROI’s achievements, passion for Rugby League, and worldwide recognition make him an ideal choice for the event. He emphasized that, as an Australian artist with deep connections to the sport, The Kid LAROI embodies the vibrant spirit of Rugby League.

Speaking from his current residence in Los Angeles, The Kid LAROI expressed his excitement about performing at the Grand Final, sharing that it has always been a dream of his since childhood. He reminisced about driving past the Rabbitohs’ training ground as a young boy, both aspiring to play Rugby League and create music.

The 2024 NRL Telstra Premiership and Telstra Women’s Premiership Grand Final is supported by the NSW Government through Destination NSW. Tickets for the event are currently available, starting at $59 for adults and $189 for families.